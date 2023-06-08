New Delhi India has successfully carried out a night launch of new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni Prime from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha marking a boost to the country s strategic weaponryThe first preinduction night launch of the missile with a strike range of 1000 to 2000 km was carried out on Wednesday by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO and the elite strategic forces command officials said The defence ministry said the testfiring met all the desired objectives and that it paved the way for induction of the system into the armed forcesThe testfiring of the missile came amid India s lingering border row with China New generation ballistic missile Agni Prime was successfully flighttested by Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on June 7 the ministry said This was the first preinduction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile validating the accuracy and reliability of the system it said in a statement Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the armed forces for the success as well as the copybook performance of the new generation ballistic missileThe ministry said range instrumentation like radar telemetry and electro optical tracking systems were deployed at different locations including two downrange ships at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle Senior officials from the DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flighttest which has paved the way for induction of the system into the Armed Forces it saidChairman of the DRDO Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts put in by the teams of DRDO laboratories and the users involved in the test launch In December India successfully testfired AgniV missile that can strike targets at ranges up to 5000 km AgniV can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking rangeThe Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3500 km and they have already been deployed In April India successfully carried out the maiden flight trial of an endoatmospheric interceptor missile from a ship off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal as part of its ambitious ballistic missile defence programmeThe purpose of the trial of the seabased missile was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into an elite club of nations having such a capability India has been developing capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth s atmospheric limits PTI