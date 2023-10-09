INDIA TANZANIA AGREE ON A FIVE YEAR ROADMAP SIGN SIX MOUS

New Delhi: India and Tanzania on Monday announced elevating their ties to strategic partnership and agreed on a five-year roadmap to significantly expand defence cooperation following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. The two countries inked six MoUs in the digital domain, culture, sports, maritime industries and white shipping information sharing.

Addressing a joint media presser, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Both sides were also working on an agreement to increase trade in local currencies". He described India and Tanzania as important partners for trade and investment. He noted that the announcement by IIT Madras to open a centre in Zanzibar is an important milestone for our relationship. In the field of defence, we have agreed on a five-year roadmap.

"Today is a historic day in the relations between India and Tanzania. Today we are tying our age-old friendship into a Strategic Partnership. India and Tanzania are important partners for mutual trade and investment," added PM Modi. The Prime Minister also reiterated that India and Tanzania were unanimous that terrorism is the most serious security threat to humanity."