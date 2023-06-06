INDIA SURINAME TIES GROUNDED IN COMMON HISTORICAL EXPERIENCE SAYS PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

New Delhi: India and Suriname partnership is grounded in our common historical experience of colonialism, said President Droupadi Murmu adding that the relations have evolved over some time and have stood the test of time. During her address at the State Banquet hosted by the President of Suriname, President Murmu said, "It is a great pleasure for me and my delegation to be in your beautiful country. We are touched by the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to us by the government and the people of Suriname. I take this opportunity to convey heartfelt affection and greetings from more than 1.4 billion people of India to the friendly people of Suriname".

She noted that India – Suriname partnership is grounded in our common historical experience of colonialism. "Our relations have evolved over some time and have stood the test of time. It was an honour for me to pay my respects at the Baba and Mai and the Mama Sranan monuments this morning. These two monuments represent two very important aspects of Suriname: The struggles and courage of the Indian ancestors, who arrived here 150 years ago, and its diverse and inclusive spirit," she said.

In the global arena, this also epitomises India’s approach: an inclusive world order that is sensitive to legitimate interests and concerns of every country and region, said Droupadi Murmu. "It is in this spirit of solidarity that India extended a helping hand to more than 100 countries during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

The President further pointed out that India holds the presidency of the G-20, adding, "Through which we are building stronger bridges with both developing countries and advanced economies". To provide a greater voice to the issues of interest to developing countries and the Global South, she said India also organised the Voice of South Summit in January this year, with the participation of 125 countries from the Global South.

Suriname has been home to Indian brothers and sisters and their descendants over the past 150 years. The President expressed happiness that Indian societies are well integrated with a strong connection to the common heritage, traditions and culture.

"It is a matter of pride that in addition to the Hindi language, Kathak, Yoga and Indian classical music are gaining popularity in Suriname and Indian festivals like Deepavali and Holi are celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm by all the citizens of Suriname", added Murmu