New Delhi: The National Security Advisors of Russia and India on Wednesday chalked out ways for further cooperation between the two countries in the field of security during the 18th Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in New Delhi. Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev was present in the meeting to represent Russia.

Patrushev discussed ways for further cooperation between Russia and India with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval through a thorough exchange of views on topical regional and international issues. The leaders also discussed the situation in the field of security and stability in the SCO region.

In his opening remarks, Patrushev touched upon the issues of further interaction between the SCO member states in the areas of ensuring international information security, biomedical security, and cooperation on the anti-drug track. Emphasis was placed on specific measures to jointly fight transnational organized crime, terrorism, and the revival of neo-Nazism.

Patrushev also underscored Russia’s commitment to the SCO’s principles of equal and indivisible security and respect for the fundamental norms of international law. He further highlighted the need to uphold universal human values, prevent interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states as well as counter the policy of unilateral sanctions and restrictive measures.

The SCO, an intergovernmental organization formed in 2001, comprises eight member states, namely, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It was established with the imperative of promoting economic, political, and military cooperation among its member nations. In 2022, India assumed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Chairship for 2023.