India resumes E-visa services to Canadian nationals: Sources
Published: 15 minutes ago
E-visa services to Canadian nationals have resumed, according to sources. India had in September "suspended till further notice" its visa services in Canada. The suspension came amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India has rejected the charge as absurd.
