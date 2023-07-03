India, Nepal exchange contract for construction of world-class Buddhist Centre in Lumbini

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of 'Ashadha Purnima' on Monday, in the presence of Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, a certificate of the award of the contract was presented by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) to ACC India Private Limited-Gorkha for the construction of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage (IICBCH) in the Monastic Zone of Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha in Nepal. The project is an initiative undertaken by Indo-Nepal joint venture companies.

To promote the core values of the Dhamma as preached by Gautama Buddha and to unravel the mind’s true nature through rigorous practice of learning, reflection and meditation and to experience the feeling of oneness with Lord Buddha and peace within, the construction of the state-of-the-art project, the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage (IICBCH), which is being executed by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi, will begin soon at the Monastic Zone of Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. The project is expected to be completed by 2024 at the earliest.

It may be recalled following an agreement between the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT) and the IBC, on March 25, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the then Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba, performed the ‘shilanyas’ ceremony and laid the foundation stone of IICBCH at the site on May 16, 2022. This chosen site at Lumbini is not only a pilgrimage site, but also categorised within the UNESCO World Heritage Complex. Thus, this special status provides an opportunity to create a sustainable environment through architecture.

The centre has been conceived as a modern architectural marvel with a unique design that symbolises the essence and meaning of the lotus flower, one of Buddhism’s most popular symbols of enlightenment and is considered important in Buddhist traditions. The centre will provide a world-class facility that will receive pilgrims and tourists from all over the world. They will be able to absorb the essence of the spiritual aspects of Buddhism from IICBCH. It is worth highlighting that this modern building is compliant in terms of energy, water and waste handling. It will also have prayer halls, an exhibition hall, a cafeteria and other amenities.