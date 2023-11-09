INDIA NEPAL BORDER FORCES TALKS CONCLUDE WITH COMMITMENT TO BOLSTER BILATERAL SECURITY EFFORTS

New Delhi: India and Nepal on Thursday unanimously resolved to implement additional measures to strengthen coordination and collaboration between the two border guarding forces to fight trans-border crimes and smuggling of arms and ammunition. The resolution was passed following the three-day long 7th annual coordination meeting between the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Inspector General of the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal that concluded in New Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting also ended with a strong commitment to bolster bilateral security efforts. Government sources said that deliberations during the meeting focused on the security scenario along the India-Nepal border. “Both sides unanimously resolved to implement additional measures to strengthen coordination and collaboration between the two border guarding forces. Emphasis was laid on curbing trans-border crimes, smuggling of arms and ammunition as well as combating human trafficking across the open and unfenced Indo-Nepal Border,” sources said.

The help desks established by both APF and SSB at major transit points along the Indo-Nepal border will remain operational to facilitate the movement of citizens from both nations, particularly during festive seasons, sources said. “There was consensus on expanding the exchange programmes and exposure visits between both the forces as part of mutual capacity-building efforts,” sources said.

The next coordination meeting is scheduled to take place in Nepal next year. The Indian delegation led by Rashmi Shukla, DG, SSB, included officials from SSB and the Ministry of External Affairs. The Nepalese delegation on the other hand was led by Raju Aryal, IG-APF and included representatives from APF, Nepal Police, the National Investigation Department, Nepal and the Embassy of Nepal in Delhi.