INDIA MIDDLE EAST EUROPE ECONOMIC CORRIDOR TO BECOME CORNERSTONE OF GLOBAL TRADE PM MODI IN MANN KI BAAT

New Delhi: During the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday listed the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic corridor which was taken forward during the G20 Summit as a cornerstone of global trade for times to come.

“India showcased its leadership by making the African Union a full member of the G20 bloc. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor proposed during the Summit is also set to become a cornerstone of global trade for hundreds of years. And history will always remember that this corridor was initiated on Indian soil," PM Modi said.

He further said that the spectacular organisation of the G20 summit after the success of Chandrayaan-3 has doubled the happiness of every Indian. India has proved its leadership by making the African Union a full member of the G20 at this summit, he added. The Prime Minister also announced a University Connect program to be held in Delhi for students in connection with G20.

“Another exciting program is going to be held in Delhi 'G20 University Connect Programme'. Through this programme, lakhs of students from across the country will connect with each other. Many prestigious institutions like IITs, IIMS, NITS and Medical Colleges will also participate in it. I wish that if you are a college student, then you must watch this program to be held on 26th September and be a part of it,” the PM said in the 105th episode of his radio broadcast.

PM Modi asserted that after the successful organization of the G20 summit, people around the world are interested in India, its diversity, and different cultures adding it will boost tourism in the country thereby increasing employment. On Shantiniketan in West Bengal and Holysala temples in Karnataka declared world heritage sites by UNESCO, PM Modi said it is a matter of immense pride. It is India's endeavour that our historical and cultural places get recognised as World Heritage sites, he added. He emphasized that this ‘Amrit Kaal’ of independence is also the period of duty for every citizen of the country.

“‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal' is also 'Kartavya Kaal' for every citizen of the country. Only by performing our duties can we achieve our goals and reach our destination. sense of duty, we all threaded into one thread,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also announced that many programs related to cleanliness are planned across the country on Gandhi Jayanti. “Swachhata hi Seva campaign is underway with great enthusiasm at central government offices. Today, I also want to make a request to all the countrymen through 'mann ki baat' a big event on cleanliness that will be organized on Sunday, October 1 at 10 am, you too should take out time and join hands in this cleanliness campaign,” he said.