New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday summoned the High Commissioner of Canada to convey its concern and sought actions that have been taken against separatist and extremist elements against India's diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week. Ministry of External Affairs has also raised the issue of security arrangements outside the Canadian diplomatic premises.

"The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates", the Ministry said in its statement on Sunday. "The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts," the statement read. "It is expected that the Canadian government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and the security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions," the Ministry added.

Also Read: Canada 'very closely' following the developments in Punjab: Foreign Minister Melanie Joly

It may be mentioned that Canada has been witnessing an increase in anti-Indian activities by Khalistan supporters who have also vandalised some Hindu temples. Candadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday had said in the House of Commons that the country was looking ahead for returning to a more stable situation. A day later, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that Canada was closely following the developments in Punjab and would continue addressing the community's concerns. Meanwhile, the search for fugitive Khalistan sympathiser and self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh is continuing for the last eight days.