INDIA LAUNCHES OPERATION AJAY TO GET ITS CITIZENS BACK FROM ISRAEL

New Delhi: As the war between Israel and Palestine intensifies, India is set to get its citizens out of the conflict zone by running special charter flights, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday

"Launching OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," Jaishankar said in a post on X. The announcement comes as the military conflict between Hamas militants and Israel continued for the fifth day.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv urged the Indian nationals in Israel to remain calm and vigilant and reassured them that it is monitoring the situation closely and working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel.

In a recorded message on the X, the social media platform, India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, said: This is to assure you that the embassy is working constantly for your safety and welfare. All of us are going through very difficult times but please do remain calm and vigilant and follow the local security guidelines.

We are here to help you, and we thank many of you who have sent so many messages of appreciation to us. We are monitoring the situation closely and please stay tuned for any updates from the embassy. Jai Hind, Singla added.

Israel has vowed an unprecedented offensive against the Islamic militant group Hamas ruling Gaza after its fighters broke through the border fence and stormed into the country's south through air, land and sea on October 7. On the fifth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have been killed in Israel while in Gaza, 950 people have been killed, including 260 children and 230 women.