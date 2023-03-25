New Delhi: India and Iraq agreed to enhance defence cooperation, augment counter-terrorism efforts and strengthen security linkages in a bilateral meeting between the National Security Advisers of the two countries on Friday. This took place during the official visit of Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasem Al-Araji to India from March 22 to March 25 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

The visit of the Iraqi NSA marks the first Cabinet Minister-level visit from Iraq to India in the last seven years. It should be mentioned that Qasem Al-Araji was earlier the Minister of Interior in 2016-'18. He was appointed the NSA in July 2020 during the tenure of the previous government. During the visit, both the NSAs had an extensive dialogue on various aspects of ongoing bilateral cooperation, sources said.

During the visit, the Iraqi NSA also paid a visit to Bharat Electronics Limited. There he saw several examples of India's progress under the 'Make in India' initiative. Al-Araji also held an interactive session with defence industry leaders from India at an event organized by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. The Iraqi delegation also went to Agra.

Iraq is the largest supplier of oil to India since 2017. This accounts for almost 25 per cent of our oil imports. Iraq is India's fifth largest trade partner with imports amounting to USD 32.00 billion and exports of USD 2.4 billion. The total trade between the two countries sums up to USD 34.40 billion. Iraq also holds extensive opportunities for Indian oil and gas companies in upstream, mid, and downstream sectors.

Earlier in 2018, India held an Artificial Limb Fitment Camp at Al Kafeel Hospital in Karbala. The initiative was well received by Iraq. Prosthetic limbs or Jaipur Foots were given in charity to more than 600 amputees in Iraq. Sources say that a second camp is also being planned shortly.

It should be mentioned that around 33,000 Iraqis travel to India annually, most of them for medical treatment. This brings a business of USD 170 million to Indian hospitals, the second spot after Bangladesh.

Both countries also share historical ties. India is home to the second-largest Muslim community in the world which includes a large population of Shia Muslims. Pilgrims from India visit the holy shrines in Najaf and Karbala and Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Baghdad every year.