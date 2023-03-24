New Delhi: Amid reports that fugitive radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik is likely to be detained and then deported from Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that the Indian government has taken up the matter with the Governments of Oman and Oman authorities.

In a weekly media briefing here in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Zakir Naik is an accused in numerous cases in India. He is a fugitive from justice. We have taken up the matter with the Government of Oman and Oman authorities". "We will continue to take all necessary measures to bring him to face justice in India", Bagchi added.

His remarks came in response to a question if there is an issue that relates to Naika's extradition. Moreover, diplomatic efforts are on with the Oman authorities to extradite Zakir Naik to India to stand trials in pending cases in courts. According to sources, Naik, who was called for an investigation conducted by NIA and ED against him in the year 2016-2017, has been invited to deliver two lectures in Oman this month.

His first lecture “The Quran a Global Necessity” is organized by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Oman and was scheduled on the first day of Ramadan, March 23. The second lecture “Prophet Muhammad -A Mercy to Humankind” is scheduled at Sultan Qaboos University on March 25 evening.

Naik is an Islamic preacher who has been in the headlines for many years now. He fled India in 2016 amid charges of spreading hatred and money laundering.

He is a controversy's favorite child and the biggest controversy was when it was revealed that one of the accused in the 2016 Dhaka cafe attack was inspired by his speeches. In the same year, his NGO Islamic Research Foundation was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.