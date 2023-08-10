India has lost confidence in PM Modi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Thursday slammed the BJP-led central government alleging that India had "lost confidence" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as she referred to Manipur violence, wrestler protest, and Adani row in her fiery speech. The TMC was speaking in Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

Moitra, known for her animated stance while delivering her speeches in the parliament, said she was asking the question in "tum abhi chup raho' republic where the PM yells a Governor 'chup raho' (shut up).

"We are here to ask the question in our 'tum abhi chup raho' republic where the PM tells a Governor 'chup raho'. We as elected MPs in this House are routinely told 'chup raho'. This motion is to break this code of silence in Manipur. PM Modi will not listen to us, he will come on the last day and give his speech. I don't know what is more unfortunate, our PM refuses to come to the Parliament or that he refuses to go to Manipur," Moitra said.

She said that the PM bowing to religious seers in the new parliaments "fills us with shame". "India has lost confidence in you (PM Modi). The spectacle of the prime minister of the greatest democracy bowing to religious Seers of a majority in the chamber of the new Parliament fills us with shame, police manhandling and filing FIRs against champion wrestlers fills us with shame, 50 Panchayat in 3 districts of Haryana issuing letters forbidding Muslim traders entering the state fills us with shame. 'Nafrato ki jung mein ab dekho kya kya ho gaya, sabziya Hindu hui aur bakra Musalmaan ho gaya'. One crony capitalist is not going to make a monkey out of India's regulators and Equity markets while we watch. Everyone asks if not Modiji then who? After this inaction on Manipur, India will say, anyone but Modi," the MP said.

