INDIA GUYANA SIGN AIR SERVICES PACT TO ALLOW EASIER TRAVEL BETWEEN NATIONS

New Delhi Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill MP and the con Saturday signed an Air Services Agreement ASA which allows for easier travel between the two nations The agreement was signed in the presence of Indias Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar who is on a threeday visit to Guyana Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Elizabeth Harper Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Lt Col retd Egbert Field and other technical officials from India and GuyanaThe signing of the agreement is in keeping with the governments commitment to connecting Guyana with the rest of the world and will complement the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO states for the development of the airlink amongst states Also read India can look towards Guyana to meet it s oil requirements Guyana High Commissioner to IndiaThe agreement promotes international air services between the two countries and an international aviation system based on competition among airlines The agreement addresses pertinent matters such as grant of rights designation and authorization of airlines revocation or suspension of operating authorisation principles governing the operations of agreed services application of laws user charges customs duties and charges aviation safety aviation security commercial opportunities cooperative marketing arrangements among other areasThis will open investment opportunities and caters to Guyaneseowned airlines to have direct market access to international airports in India and vice versa India has an emerging and growing aviation sector Presently there is no direct flight between Guyana and India however this agreement puts in place the legal framework that opens market access for airlines of both countries to operate and enhance competitive air transport services trade and economic growth between the two nations Guyana and India have enjoyed good diplomatic relations since Guyana gained independence in May 1966