New Delhi: It's not always about military or trade ties that bring countries together but it is also 'food' that acts as a tool of diplomacy. Realising the potential of Indian food and that it can act as a soft power tactic to win hearts and strengthen relations, the Indian govt through the Indian Council of Cultural Relations ( ICCR) a part of the Ministry of External Affairs, under its noble initiative, on Tuesday evening, handed over the 'Annapurna Certificate Award' to 6 restaurants in six different parts of the world serving authentic Indian food for years now.

The restaurants are- Balaji Dosa in Sri Lanka, Ambar Indian restaurant in the US, Indian Street food in Sweden, Mumtaz Mahal Muscat in Oman, Namaste Indian restaurant in Mongolia, Naans, and Curries in Costa Rica.

The awards were handed over by the chief guest for the evening, MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi in the presence of President, ICCR Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, renowned actress Hema Malini and Kumar Tuhin, Director, ICCR.

Addressing the award ceremony, MoS MEA Lekhi said, "Discussion and dialogue- the oldest form of diplomacy develops around food. Relations with culture, food, and the relation of civilization have been around food and that has been a very ancient tradition. Food is a tool of diplomacy and I appreciate ICCR for coming up with this initiative especially since it is taking place in the International Year of Millet proposed by India at the United Nations".

The Annapurna Certificate is an award initiated by the ICCR to recognize openings abroad that have made outstanding contributions to the promotion of authentic Indian cuisine and culinary traditions in foreign countries.