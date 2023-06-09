INDIA FRANCE AND UAE COMPLETE MAIDEN MARITIME PARTNERSHIP EXERCISE

New Delhi India France and UAE trilateral cooperation completed its firstever trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise on June 8 The twoday exercise was conducted among the navies of three nations from June 7 to June 8 During the maiden edition of the exercise a wide spectrum of operations at sea such as surface Warfare involving tactical firing and drills for Missile engagements closequarter manoeuvres Advanced Air Defence Exercise with French Rafale and UAE Dash 8 MPA Helicopter Cross Landing Operations Drills for Replenishment at sea were undertaken by the participating units read a statement from Ministry of Defence on FridayThe exercise also saw crossembarkation of personnel that facilitated the exchange of best practices The exercise has further strengthened the maritime ties between the navies and enhanced interoperability to address traditional and nontraditional threats in the maritime environment thus ensuring the safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation at high seas in the regionThe first edition of the India France and UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise commenced on June 7 in the Gulf of Oman said Indian Navy in a Statement INS Tarkash and French Ship Surcouf both with integral helicopters French Rafale aircraft and UAE Navy Maritime Patrol Aircraft are participating in the twoday exercise Indian Navy StatementThe twoday trilateral exercise includes a wide range of naval operations including surface warfare consisting of tactical firing and drills for missile engagements on surface targets helicopter crossdeck landing operations advanced air defence exercises and boarding operationsAlso read French warship departs Kochi harbour after concluding maritime exercise with Indian Navy