New Delhi: The Indian government on Wednesday, during the 5th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue, conveyed its concern to Britain on the misuse of its asylum status by the Pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and urged for better cooperation with the UK.

India's disappointment comes after pro-Khalistani groups attacked the Indian High Commission in London followed by similar vandalism and attack in San Francisco and the defacing Mahatma Gandhi statue with anti-India graffiti in Canada.

The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the UK delegation was led by Permanent Secretary, of Home Office, Matthew Rycroft. The meeting was also attended by other senior officials of both countries.

New Delhi specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of the UK’s asylum status by the pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with the UK and increased monitoring of UK-based pro-Khalistan Extremists and take appropriate proactive action. The concerns over the breach of security at the Indian High Commission were also emphasized.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cyber security and global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, anti-India activities in the UK including Pro-Khalistan Extremism among other issues.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries.