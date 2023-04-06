INDIA CONDEMNS ATTACK ON HINDU TEMPLE IN CANADA DEMANDS ACTION AGAINST PERPETRATORS

New Delhi: A day after another attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, India on Thursday condemned the vandalisation of the temple in Canada’s Windsor on Wednesday and said that it is in touch with the Indian consulate. During a media briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We condemn it and it is an unfortunate incident. This issue has been taken up with the Canadian authorities and I hope they will take action". We want these incidents not to happen, we want action and ensure that the Indian community’s places of worship are protected,” Arindam Bagchi added.

Also read: Heritage Hindu temple defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada

“This issue has been taken up with the Canadian authorities to catch the perpetrator and ensure this doesn’t happen again,” he added. Further reiterating India's stand over recent incidents of vandalisation on Indian consulates and missions, Arindam Bagchi said, “It (vandalisation) has happened in a couple of places. We have made it pretty clear to our host governments what actions we expect from the them in terms of what they need to do. We are in contact with them. We conveyed our expectations about the security of our premises and the safety of our personnel".

On Wednesday, the Windsor police in a statement said that a Hindu temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada’s Ontario. There has been a series of such attacks and violence following the Khalistani issue in different countries in the West. Last month saw a slew of such incidents, including in San Francisco and the UK and of course, Canada is not new.