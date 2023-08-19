Hyderabad: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that the India Club, a social and dining club in London, will close permanently in September 2023. The Congress leader said that the dining has served many people for nearly three-quarters of a century. Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote, "I am sorry to hear that the India Club, London, is to close permanently in September. As the son of one of its founders, I lament the passing of an institution that served so many Indians (and not only Indians) for nearly three-quarters of a century."

The Congress leader explained that the dining was a home for those who were away from home as it was serving simple Indian food. "For many students, journalists and travellers, it was a home away from home, offering simple and good quality Indian food at affordable prices as well as a convivial atmosphere to meet and maintain friendships," Tharoor said.

Sharing pictures with his sister from the India Club, Tharoor wrote, "As the picture shows, I was there this summer with my sister (we are standing in front of photos of my father attending club events in the early 1950s) and I am sad to realise that that was my last visit since I will not be returning to London this year. Om Shanti!"

