New Delhi: The opposition leaders from the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) celebrated the reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, hailing it as a "victory of truth". The joyous announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, with party workers dancing and chanting slogans in support of Gandhi. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification revoking his disqualification and restoring his membership.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership reinstated after SC stay on conviction

The opposition's delight, however, was not without criticism for the government's delay in reinstating Rahul Gandhi's membership. Earlier, on Friday, the Supreme Court had stayed his conviction in a defamation case, ruling that while his remarks were not in good taste, his disqualification would adversely impact his constituents. Opposition leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, questioned the government's hesitation in reinstating Gandhi promptly.

"The readiness and happiness with which the BJP government accepted Rahul Gandhi's membership on the decision of the Surat Sessions Court in a few hours, why so much delay in restoring it even after the decision of the Supreme Court?" tweeted Tejashwi Yadav. Accusations of a conspiracy by the ruling BJP against opposition members were also echoed by Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav, who stated that the BJP's machinations had backfired, uniting the opposition further. He called for a swift resolution to the matter, raising concerns about the BJP's actions towards its own members and others.

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi faced conviction in a Surat court and was sentenced to a two-year prison term for making a speech in 2019 that linked PM Modi's surname to two fugitive businessmen, implying that the "thieves" shared the same last name. The defamation case was filed against Gandhi by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, who took offence at the statement, "How come all thieves have the common surname, Modi?"

The suspension of Rahul Gandhi had an unexpected consequence—it united the previously fractured opposition. As many as 26 opposition parties joined forces under the banner of the INDIA alliance, determined to challenge the BJP's dominance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA alliance's name symbolized their collective fight for the preservation of the "idea of India," which they believe has come under attack.

The reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP brought jubilation among the opposition ranks, and they expressed hope for a more cohesive and united front in their bid to challenge the ruling party. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge shared the joyous occasion with sweets, further cementing the moment as a significant victory for the opposition.

As the country gears up for the critical 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the political landscape is witnessing a dramatic shift, with the opposition rallying together under the INDIA alliance. The reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi has served as a rallying point, strengthening their resolve to present a formidable challenge to the ruling BJP and PM Narendra Modi.