New Delhi India has successfully carried out the maiden flight trial of an endoatmospheric interceptor missile from a ship off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal as part of its ambitious ballistic missile defence programmeThe defence ministry said the purpose of the trial of the seabased missile on Friday was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into an elite club of nations having such a capabilityThe BMDs are capable of intercepting incoming longrange nuclear missiles and hostile aircraft including AWACS airborne warning and control systems Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy and the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO for the successful demonstration of the capabilities of the shipbased ballistic missile defence BMD system The DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of seabased endoatmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal on April 21 the ministry said in a statement It said the DRDO has already successfully demonstrated the capabilities of landbased BMD system to neutralise ballistic missile threats emerging from adversaries The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having naval BMD capability it said India has been developing capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth s atmospheric limitsThe endoatmospheric missiles are the ones that operate within the earth s atmosphere that covers an altitude below 100 kilometers The exoatmospheric missiles are capable of completing missions in the uppermost region of the earth s atmosphere according to experts The range of the missile defence system tested on Friday is not immediately knownIn November India successfully conducted the maiden flighttest of phaseII ballistic missile defence interceptor AD1 that is capable of engaging many different types of targets The AD1 is a longrange interceptor missile designed for both low exoatmospheric and endoatmospheric interception of longrange ballistic missiles as well as aircraft PTI