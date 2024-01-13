New Delhi: The Saturday cynosure has begun - with an eye on stitching a formidable opposition to the Narendra Modi-dispensation in the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA alliance partners have started their all-important virtual meeting where the contentious issue of seat sharing will be dwelled upon.

Apart from seat sharing, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance are slated to be discussed in the meeting.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar attended the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders via video conferencing in Mumbai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also are part of the meeting via video conferencing in Chennai.

Earlier, there was a meeting of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday evening regarding seat sharing.

The meeting lasted for about two hours at Mukul Wasnik's house, and the leaders of both parties described the meeting as a positive move, as per sources.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday informed that the meeting will also discuss the participation of the alliance parties in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is set to begin on January 14 in Manipur.

INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.