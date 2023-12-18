New Delhi: A day before the INDIA bloc sits together for a crucial meeting in New Delhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said the opposition alliance's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general elections, expressing confidence that the alliance will iron out all issues including over seat-sharing and defeat the BJP.

“Without meeting all the partners of the INDIA bloc, I can't comment on anything. We should do everything together. We have to fight together. We should not make any division amongst ourselves. The leaders of the umbrella (INDIA bloc), are united, people will also be united,” the TMC supremo said adding that she does not have any problem coming to an understanding with anybody "if the opposite side does not have any problem".

Asserting that she is not upset with the INDIA alliance, Banerjee said, “I am ready to campaign for any party. We need to come together...Tomorrow is a good opportunity. However, it is not that easy to come for a final stand on seat sharing. I am open to discussing Congress in Bengal. We always learn something new all the time. Mentally you have to be prepared. I can walk with anybody. However, if somebody has any problem, I can't give medicine. Let us meet,” Banerjee said expressing confidence that a three-way alliance is very much possible in West Bengal between her TMC, Congress and the Left. "

The statement by the TMC supremo assumes significance following the fact that Left parties especially CPI (M) have already spoken of their differences with TMC.

Referring to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP leader Mayawati’s presence in INDIA bloc, Banerjee said that if she is willing, she will come. “She may have some issues, so Mayawati will not come with the INDIA alliance,” said Banerjee. The TMC supremo said that all political parties are under pressure from the agencies. “They (the central government) are putting pressure on several people. Pressure is on for media houses also. I will fight, till my last breath,” she said.

Stating that she does not have any issue with any particular leader of BJP, Banerjee said, “I don't have individual problems with BJP. I have an ideological problem. Old leaders’ are leaving the party (BJP). Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj were good leaders. So is Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. I worked with Vajpayee too.”

Stating that after the December 3 Assembly election results, all the opposition parties need to work with a more united approach, Banerjee said, “TMC will do best in the coming election. In Bengal, we will do better. After the December 3 result, we have more responsibility. We need to ensure that BJP does not cross even the 200 mark in the Lok Sabha election. In the Hindi belt, BJP is not strong, we (opposition) are weak.”

Referring to the suspension of MPs from Parliament, Banerjee said, “Why are they suspending, when they think they have the numbers to pass the bill? They are afraid. If they suspend everyone, who will raise the voices of the people? Let them suspend the House, and make a mockery of democracy.”

Stating that her party will continue supporting expelled MP Mohua Moitra, Banerjee said, “Her expulsion is very unfortunate. She was not allowed to raise her voice. If you are a BJP member, you are a good person. If you are not from BJP, you have to go through their 'washing machine' to get yourself cleaned.”

When asked about JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar’s strategy to put some candidates in Bengal’s Hindi belt areas during the Lok Sabha election, Banerjee said that she does not discriminate between the Hindi and Bengali belts. “If anybody is strong in any place, we have to support them,” she said. She said that under this current regime at the centre, the media is "powerless". “There is no media now. Journalists who write against them are thrown out,” she said.

On her upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said, “I will ask for the pending central assistance from the centre.” She said that the BJP government at the centre is "bulldozing democracy". “For Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) also, we are not getting money because we are not accepting their condition to highlight the photo of the Prime Minister and BJP. They are asking for the logo of the BJP. We can't do this. We can't not tolerate all this and that's why funding is stopped for West Bengal,” said Banerjee.

She said that 11 lakh houses are ready for construction but money has not been released under PMAY. Banerjee also emphasised the use of a verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) process during the election process. VVPAT is a method of providing feedback to voters using a ballotless voting system. “We want 100 percent VVPAT for counting and voting,” Banerjee said.

Referring to Adani projects in her State, Banerjee said that none of the projects are cleared. Banerjee also criticised the BJP government over Northeast. “Northeast is burning but BJP does not bother about this,” she said referring to the Manipur crisis. Referring to the recent security breach issue in the Parliament, Banerjee said that it was a total intelligence failure.