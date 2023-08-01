INDIA BLOC MPS MEET TO CHALK OUT STRATEGY OVER MANIPUR SITUATION

New Delhi: Opposition MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Tuesday met in Parliament to chalk out a strategy over the Manipur situation and also reiterated the demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the meeting which took place in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, the MPs demanded a detailed discussion on Manipur. In a video statement, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said: "Prime Minister Modi, why don't you be inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and come speak inside Parliament."

He also cited many examples of former Prime Ministers speaking in Parliament. The Congress-led opposition has been demanding a statement by the Prime Minister in both Houses on the Manipur issue and also a discussion in Parliament on the situation in the northeastern state where ethnic clashes erupted on May 3. The violence has led to the deaths of hundreds of people, while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps. The monsoon Session of the Parliament has been a near washout with little business having been carried out in both Houses owing to the protest from the Opposition over the ethnic strife in Manipur. The Opposition has been demanding that the Prime Minister should make an elaborate statement in both the Houses and a debate without any time limit will have to be taken up. (IANS)