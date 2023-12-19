INDIA Bloc meeting LIVE: Oppn leaders in a huddle to chalk out srategy for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls; TMC wants decision on seat-sharing
Published: 3 hours ago
New Delhi: The much-awaited fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be held at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday. earlier scheduled for December 6, the meeting was called off over the unavailability of main leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Mamata Banerjee, who is among those who have already reached New Delhi for the meeting, has advocated that the bloc's PM candidate be decided after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on the eve of the meeting.
- 11.53 am
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is likely to skip the INDIA bloc meeting.
- 11.35 am
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin ahead of the India Alliance meeting to be held today. On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.harkhand CM Hemant Soren to miss INDIA bloc meeting
- 11 am
On INDIA bloc meeting, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay prioratises seat-sharing. "Three meetings have been held but there have been no gains till now. Today's meeting should be results-oriented. With the meeting, the alliance should be able to give a message to the public that it can fight and defeat BJP," he says.
- 10.02 am
On INDIA bloc meeting, JMM leader Manoj Pandey says, "The ongoing Assembly session is an important one and the CM (Hemant Soren) must be present for it. The party has appointed a high-level representative panel including 2 MPs who will attend the meeting and keep the party's stand before the alliance."
- 9.50 am
On INDIA block meeting, AAP leader & Delhi minister Atishi says important points like seat-sharing and others will be discussed at the meeting. AAP & Arvind Kejriwal will make every possible effort to make INDIA alliance a success, she adds.
- 9.30 am
Posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar that read 'Agar sach mein jeet chahiye toh fir ek Nischay aur ek Nitish chahiye', were put up ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting, in Delhi.
- 9.20 am
On the eve of the INDIA bloc's meeting in New Delhi, TMC, a key constituent in the alliance, asked the Congress to work towards presenting senior leaders like Mamata Banerjee as the face of the alliance.