New Delhi: The much-awaited fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be held at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday. earlier scheduled for December 6, the meeting was called off over the unavailability of main leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Mamata Banerjee, who is among those who have already reached New Delhi for the meeting, has advocated that the bloc's PM candidate be decided after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on the eve of the meeting.