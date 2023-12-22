New Delhi: Giving a new slogan of "Save Democracy Save India", the opposition INDIA bloc alliance on Friday took their fight against the BJP-led central government from the Parliament to the street. As scheduled earlier, leaders of the 28-parties alliance staged a protest demonstration against the suspension of 144 opposition MPs from the just concluded winter session of the Parliament.

Similar, protest demonstration has been organised across different States. "The Modi government has taken a resolution to destroy the constitution, democracy and poor people. This government creates differences between castes and religion. The BJP government will not allow the poor to speak," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing the gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Echoing the same view former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi said, "We saw a few days back some people intrude into the Parliament and they sprayed gas. How did they enter inside the House? Where was the security?" Stating that there is huge unemployment, Gandhi said that today's youth spend more than 7.7 hours time in mobile, Facebook and other such activities.

"The BJP government does not give employment. That's why the youths entered into the Parliament to raise their concerns. Narendra Media does not think that there is unemployment in the country," said Gandhi.

Gandhi also criticised media houses claiming that the media shows me taking video outside Parliament "but they (media) do not ask the Home Minister on intruders and unemployment." Gandhi said that the present fight between opposing and ruling party is a fight between hatred and love

"The BJP government is spreading hatred and the INDIA alliance is spreading love, unity and respect," said Gandhi. Several of the suspended MPs, senior party leaders like JD (U) Ramnath Thakur, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, NCP's Sharad Pawar, CPI-ML's Dipankar Bhattacharya, JMM's Mohua Majhi, NC's Yasnan Masudi, NCP's Sharad Pawar and others others were present in the protest programme.

Claiming that Democracy in India is on the verge of extinction, Manoj Jha said, "the present government wants a opposition free country. They want a silent media." "Indian democracy is in ICU. This fight is not for MPs, this fight is for the people of the country," said Jha.

DMK's Tiruchi Siva said, "We all tighter are fighting and will keep fighting against the BJP government. The BJP government is using the Governor to suppress the State government and the Governor is working as an instrument of the Union Government."

He said that Indian Parliament is in peril. "146 members of Parliament have been suspended without any reason. The suspended MPs were only demanding a statement from the Government on the security breach in the Parliament that shocked India on December 13," said Siva.