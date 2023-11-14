INDIA ASKS US TO PROVIDE EVIDENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO CONSULATE ATTACK CASE

New Delhi: India on Tuesday asked authorities in the US to provide evidence in the San Francisco Consulate attack case under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). Government sources told ETV Bharat that the request has been sent to the US authorities based on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe so far. Sources said that a total of 45 people were identified in the San Francisco consulate attack case through crowd-sourcing.

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco took place in the intervening night of March 18 and 19 when some pro-Khalistan entities trespassed into the consulate and tried to burn down the Consulate. On the same day, slogan-raising Khalistani supporters had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags on the Consulate premises damaging the consulate building, assaulting and causing injuries to the consulate officials. Furthermore, on the intervening night of July 1 and 2, some accused trespassed into the consulate and attempted to set the consulate on fire while consulate officials were inside the building.