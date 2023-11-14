India asks US to provide evidence in San Francisco Consulate attack case
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: India on Tuesday asked authorities in the US to provide evidence in the San Francisco Consulate attack case under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). Government sources told ETV Bharat that the request has been sent to the US authorities based on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe so far. Sources said that a total of 45 people were identified in the San Francisco consulate attack case through crowd-sourcing.
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco took place in the intervening night of March 18 and 19 when some pro-Khalistan entities trespassed into the consulate and tried to burn down the Consulate. On the same day, slogan-raising Khalistani supporters had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags on the Consulate premises damaging the consulate building, assaulting and causing injuries to the consulate officials. Furthermore, on the intervening night of July 1 and 2, some accused trespassed into the consulate and attempted to set the consulate on fire while consulate officials were inside the building.
The NIA had initiated a probe into the incident after registering a case on June 16, 2023, under sections 109,120-B, 147, 148,149, 323,436,448 & 452 of IPC, section 13 of UA (P) Act and section 3(1) of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. A team of NIA visited San Francisco in August for the investigation of the said case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier released several pictures of wanted accused in the March 2023 case of attack and vandalism at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, USA, and has sought information about them from the general public too.