INDIA AS A GLOBAL PLAYER IS THE VISHVA GURU OF THE WORLD SAYS UKRAINES DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER

New Delhi: Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dezapphar who is on an official visit to New Delhi, on Monday said that India as a global power has the potential to be the leader in promoting peace and justice worldwide. She met the Secretary (West), the Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Verma during the day, and will be meeting the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri.

Briefing the media after the meeting, she said, "India as a global player is really the Visha guru of the world. I think it's crucial that we are the victim of the War, of unprovoked war, of the Neo-colonial war".

Elaborating further on the meeting she said that "I briefed the Deputy Minister about the situation in our country which is quite difficult as 10,000 Ukrainians have been killed. These are civilians. The civilian infrastructure has been damaged by missile attacks".

Dzheppar stressed that the ongoing conflict is not about NATO or the United States, but about justice. "Russia has been questioning the very existence of my country. Within our history of 1,500 years, Ukraine never attacked any other country. We never have this imperialistic and chauvinistic attitude towards our neighbors", she said.

Dzheppar hoped that India will play an active role in addressing global issues and challenges, particularly in the areas of economics, energy, and nuclear policy. On the question of India importing Russian energy, she said, "We are not in the position of instructing India in their economic ties with other countries. We only think that it's crucial to diversify resources, not only energy but also military resources. "Because what we see in my country when you are dependent on Russia, they will..blackmail", said Ukraine's Deputy Foreign minister.

“On the question of India’s involvement — as a leader of the global south as a country holding the G20 presidency, we hope that India will be involved and engaged in global issues and challenges, economic challenges, energy challenges, and nuclear challenges to a great extent,” added Dzhaparova who is on her first-ever official visit to India amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.