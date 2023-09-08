INDIA AND SOUTH KOREA CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP WITH AMBITIOUS ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN AT G20 SUMMIT

New Delhi: As the 18th G20 summit unfolds in New Delhi, India, a remarkable advertising campaign titled '50 years of friendship and trust, to the shining future of Korea and India' has captured the attention of citizens and dignitaries alike. Organized by the Republic of Korea's overseas public relations secretary office, this campaign is a testament to the enduring bond between South Korea and India, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's presence at the India G20 Summit has lent special significance to this commemorative initiative, which seeks to reinforce the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations while nurturing hopes for a bright future.

The main attraction of this campaign is the Korean Embassy, where a striking design is deployed. When the entrance to the embassy is closed, it displays the message "50 years of friendship and trust." However, upon opening the entrance, a transformation occurs, revealing the message "50 years of creating a bright future" on the embassy's exterior wall. This ingenious approach to ambient advertising leverages the architectural and environmental features of the Korean Embassy, leaving a lasting impression on passersby.

Additionally, the campaign extends to the Korean Cultural Center India, where another remarkable display has been installed. This particular installation has garnered attention for featuring the moment when President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands and pledged cooperation during their bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in May. This visual representation serves as a potent reminder of the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

An official from the Presidential office stated, "With this advertisement and event, we hope that many Indian citizens will develop a fondness for South Korea and that it will serve as an opportunity for them to visit the Korean Cultural Centre India." It is clear that the campaign aims not only to celebrate the past but also to foster greater cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the peoples of South Korea and India.

The Korean Cultural Centre India has actively promoted these meaningful K-ambient signboards through their social media channels. Within just two days of posting, the campaign has garnered significant attention, with over 378,789 views and 12,936 likes. This digital engagement highlights the resonance of the campaign's message and its ability to connect with a wide audience.

As South Korea and India mark half a century of diplomatic relations, the '50 years of friendship and trust, to the shining future of Korea and India' campaign stands as a testament to the enduring bond between these two nations. It not only celebrates the past but also paves the way for a brighter and more collaborative future between South Korea and India.