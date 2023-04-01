New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 2,994 new COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 16,354, according to Union health ministry data. With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala. At 16,354, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,71,551. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Till Friday India continued to report over 3,000 COVID cases for the second day in a row with 3,095 new infections in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The country had recorded the highest one-day fresh infections in the last nearly six months. The country had reported 3,016 cases on Thursday with a case positivity rate of 2.73 per cent which declined to 2.61 per cent today.

The weekly positivity rate jumped to 1.91 per cent today from 1.71 per cent yesterday.According to the Ministry, the active caseload in the country increased from 13,509 yesterday to 15,208 today which is 0.03 of the total number of cases. As many as 1,390 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,41,69,711. The recovery rate in the country currently is 98.78 per cent. (With agency inputs)