INDIA ACTION PLAN TO ROLL OUT AFTER FIVE STATE POLLS SAYS CONGRESS

“Our feedback is that we are doing well in the five state polls. If we emerge stronger, we will certainly have a better bargaining position with our allies when it comes to seat-sharing. The seat-sharing talks were affected as our high command has been busy campaigning,” a CWC member said. The INDIA alliance recently came under stress when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav publicly expressed his displeasure at the denial of seven seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls and came out with his candidates on 46 seats. Nitish Kumar’s JD-U also joined the fray naming five candidates in MP. “The five state polls must be taken seriously as they are taking place just six months before the 2024 national elections. As far as seat-sharing in states is concerned, nothing was discussed with the allies at the Mumbai meeting,” said Hussain.