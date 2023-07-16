Mumbai: As actor Katrina Kaif turned 40 on Sunday, the wishes have been pouring in but the most special wish is finally here. Hubby-actor Vicky Kaushal shared romantic pictures to express his love for her and to wish wifey. Vicky took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from their undisclosed romantic vacation.

Aren’t they looking cute as Vicky and Katrina look romantically into each other’s eyes? Interesting, ocean and mesmerising sunset view in the backdrop make the pic perfect. Birthday girl attired in a beautiful orange shade dress and kept her tresses open to enjoy the breeze. Vicky looked handsome in a white classy shirt. Sharing the pictures, he wrote a sweet message for his wife, “In awe of your magic… every day.

Happy Birthday my love!” Earlier today, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal also penned a sweet wish for Katrina on his Insta stories. Calling her the “coolest person” of his life, he mentioned, “Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life...@katrinakaif. Lots of love and big tight hug” Sunny's rumoured girlfriend and actress Sharvari also shared a picture with the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor, she wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday Kat!! @katrinakaif love you lotsss."

Not only Sunny and Sharvari extended the wishes but other B-Town celebs took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor on her 40th. Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture with Katrina and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @KATRINAKAIF. SAB KUSHAL MANGAL RAHEIN TUMHARI LIFE MEIN!!! MAY U KEEP SMILING & GIVING AMAZING ADVICE TO ALL YOUR DISCIPLES... ALSO, CAN'T WAIT TO TRY YOUR HOMEMADE PARATHAS SOON I !!”

Anushka Sharma wished her ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ co-star Katrina and wrote, “Happy Birthday Katrina! Wishing you love and light always,” along with a gorgeous picture of Kat. Anushka Sharma wished her ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ co-star Katrina and wrote, “Happy Birthday Katrina! Wishing you love and light always,” along with a gorgeous picture of Kat.

Vicky and Katrina’s close friend and actor Angad Bedi shared a throwback picture from their Christmas party to wish the birthday girl. Vicky and Katrina’s close friend and actor Angad Bedi shared a throwback picture from their Christmas party to wish the birthday girl. In the first image, Angad, his wife Neha Dhupia and Katrina can be seen posing for the camera. (ANI)

Also read: Watch: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif serve couple goals as they walk hand-in-hand at airport