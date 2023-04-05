Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Breaking the glass ceiling the women belonging to the Haldwani district in Uttarakhand have joined hands to perform Ramlila stage shows. Till now performing in Ramlila used to be a male-dominated affair. Male artists were dominant while staging Ramlila's show in Uttarakhand. The staging of Ramlila in Haldwani has already begun on April 2 and the event will conclude on April 11.

The unique thing about this all-women Ramlila show is that the women in the age group of 10 years to 70 years have been taking part in the event. For the past one month, altogether 60 women artists were toiling hard to make the event a grand success. The women artists were singing and dancing — donning different characters in Ramayana assigned to them.

A month-long rehearsal has chiseled their acting skills. The different characters in Ramayana are coming alive on the stage. People are enjoying the Ramlila show performed by women artists to the hilt.

Women artists said that the purpose of staging Ramlila by women is to empower them as well as hone their theatrical skills. Mansi Rawat who is playing the role of Lord Shri Ram performed several stage shows. But, Mansi is enacting the character of Lord Shri Ram for the first time. Speaking about her experience, Mansi said, "I was very happy to able able to perform the character of Shri Ram on stage. Rehearsing for Ramlila was much more exciting compared to enacting the role of Lord Shri Ram," she added.

Lakshita who studies in Class 8 was playing the character of Laxman. "Previously, I performed in small stage shows. I feel elated donning the role of Laxman," said Lakshita. Jayashree Upadhyay is playing the role of Sita. "I was into the dancing arena. But playing the role of Mata Sita for the first time," said Upadhyaya.