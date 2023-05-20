IMD PREDICTS HEAVY RAINS DUST STORMS IN SOME STATES ACROSS COUNTRY

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dust storms and heavy rains in some states across the country in the coming days. The IMD said that light to moderate widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds will likely continue over Northeast India for the next two days.

The IMD said that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea and Nicobar Island during the next 24 hours. A cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and a trough runs from this circulation to north interior Karnataka at lower tropospheric levels, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over northwest India during the next four days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter. There will be a gradual rise by 2-3°C during the next three days and there will be no significant change thereafter over central India and Maharashtra, the Indian Met Department said on Friday.

The IMD said that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over east India during the next 48 hours and rise by 2-3°C thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperature is very likely over the rest parts of the country during the next five days. With this spike, heatwaves will grip isolated pockets of south Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand from May 20 to 13, the IMD said.