Mumbai: After around one month-long investigation in the IIT Bombay student suicide case, the Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found a suicide note by the deceased, Darshan Solanki. The SIT found the suicide note from Solanki's room and the title read 'Armaan has killed me'. After further investigation, the police identified the accused student as Armaan Iqbal Khatri.

The suicide letter alleged that Khatri has harassed and threatened Solanki. The SIT, during the investigation, learned that one of the reasons for Darshan Solanki's suicide was the casteist remark made against him. The police have investigated the matter on the basis of the letter which has been sent for testing to ensure its authenticity .

Solanki who was a first-year student of B Tech (Chemical) at the IIT Bombay, allegedly jumped off the seventh floor of his hostel building on February 12. However the police, after Solanki's death, said that they had not recovered any suicide note. The SIT was constituted by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar under the chairmanship of Joint Commissioner Crime Branch Lakhmi Gautam.

However earlier this month, the Inquiry Committee set up by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause. Whereas the deceased's family and some students cited caste-based discrimination as the reason for the suicide. His family had claimed he was facing discrimination since he belonged to a Scheduled Caste and said, "He was frustrated by the caste discrimination he was subjected to."