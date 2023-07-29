IIPS DIRECTOR SUSPENDED OVER IRREGULARITIES IN RECRUITMENT PROCESS HEALTH MINISTRY

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that it has suspended KS James director of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process in the organisation. A statement issued by the ministry has, however, clarified that the suspension order is not a punishment, but resorted to in specific circumstances to pave the way for a free and fair investigation.

The letter of suspension was sent to James on July 28. The IIPS, which comes under the administrative control of the health ministry, prepares the National Family Health Survey. “The suspension is initially for a period of 90 days or compilation of further investigation, whichever is earlier, which is revocable with the approval of the suspension revocation committee or the review committee of the ministry,” the statement said.

Recently, various complaints received regarding irregularities in recruitment, appointment and compliance with the reservation roster. “To investigate these issues a Fact-finding Committee (FFC) was constituted by the Health Ministry. Based on the documents available from IIPS, statements from both complainants and respondents, the report of the special audit team, the team for examining reservation and roster registers of IIPS and the sub-committee for examining the non-selection of the Hindi officer, the FFC examined each of the complaints received and submitted its report to the Health Ministry,” the statement said.

The Fact-finding Committee found prima facie irregularities in 11 of the 35 complaints received. “These irregularities were mainly regarding lapses observed in certain appointments, recruitments of faculty, reservation roster and dead stock register. The FFC has also recommended detailed inquiry against the registrars concerned for the corresponding period and also the concerned director,” the Health Ministry statement said. As the charges are serious and grave in nature and the director IIPS being the head of the institute is also directly or indirectly responsible for failure to exercise adequate supervision, the statement said.