ICMRS STUDY ON HEART ATTACKS TO BE REVIEWED BY EXPERT COMMITTEE

New Delhi A very important study on heart attacks initiated by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR is likely to be completed early next month after which the highly valued study will be reviewed and monitored by a committee of experts including epidemiologists clinicians pathologists forensic medicine experts and public health specialists A senior government official told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that the study is almost at its concluding stage after which it will be sent to a committee for review ICMR and National Centre for Disease Control NCDC are exploring two approaches to investigate causes of sudden death the official said The first approach is retrospective casecontrol studies to determine the risk factors associated with sudden death such as recent Covid infection The second approach will prospectively investigate sudden deaths in young adults It will use a virtual autopsy in case a real autopsy is not possible wherein a CT scan will be done to understand the cause of death This facility has been developed in AIIMS New Delhi the official said Also read Most heart disease deaths can be prevented by changing diets StudyThe ongoing study team is included experts in forensic medicine pathology radiology neurology and cardiology According to statistics India has been registering more than 28000 deaths due to heart attacks during the last three years whereas people from almost all age groups registered mortality However in 2022 70 percent of heart attack deaths occurred in the age group between 3555 The ongoing study has found that people belonging to the age group of 45 to 60 years were most prone to heart attacks followed by those in the age group of 30 to 45 years The reason includes lifestyle increased physical activities high stress and food habits the study found The number of deaths due to heart attacks have been increased alarmingly since 2018 In 2018 the total number of deaths reported in the country was 25764 and the number increased to 28005 in 2019 followed by 28680 in 2020 and 28449 in 2021 Meanwhile another senior official from the Health Ministry said that ICMR and all stakeholders concerned are working together to achieve the goal of eradicating TB by 2025 from India DHR and ICMR has been working in a mission mode to develop new tools for TB diagnosis newer drugs and shorter regimen for TB treatment vaccines and other preventive theories and novel implementation strategies to support the national programme in its goal of TB elimination by 2025 the official said