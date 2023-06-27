Mumbai: India will kick off its 2023 ODI World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

The ICC and BCCI on Tuesday released the World Cup schedule at an event in Mumbai, 100 days before the start of the tournament on October 5. Australia had reached the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup where they were handed out a crushing defeat by the eventual champions England. The Aussies will gear up for the 2023 tournament in India with warm-up games between September 29 and October 3.

After two successive fixtures in Lucknow, Australia's fourth league match is in the south once again, against Pakistan in Bengaluru on October 20. They then travel north again to play the other qualifier in Delhi on October 25, and then go further north to Dharamsala to play New Zealand on October 28.

The tournament is going to be played across ten venues in India. Mumbai and Kolkata will host semi-fnals on November 15 and 16, and the final will be played in Ahmedabad on November 19. In a format similar to the 2019 World Cup, ten teams will play against each other once in the league phase and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

India qualified for the big-ticket event as hosts, while Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and South Africa made it by finishing in the top eight of the 2020-2023 ODI World Cup Super League. The other two qualifiers will be identified at the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.