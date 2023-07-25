New Delhi: Even as Opposition parties stepped up their tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday refused to comment on PM's statement against the Opposition using I.N.D.I.A. as the name of the alliance.

Bachhan, who stood as an exception, said, “I do not want to make a comment on the Prime Minister. I respect the Chair. I just want to say that if we compare all the speeches given by PM Modi from 2014 till today, everything will be clear.” Today on July 25, BJP held a parliamentary party meeting to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha. During the meeting, the PM gave a statement that the Indian National Congress and East India Company were founded by a foreign national and today, people are using names like Indian Mujahideen and Indian People’s Front.

A seemingly cornered PM Narendra Modi retorted rival parties' move invoking the national security issue, a key aspect often highlighted by him during his election canvassing. He drew parity among the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA with the Popular Front of India and East India Company. In his usual tone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that terror outfits also have INDIA in their names. He also called the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance 'directionless'.The Prime Minister said this at the BJP's parliamentary party meeting, chaired by him here on Tuesday. Talking to reporters after the meeting, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the MPs in the parliamentary party meeting said that the name 'INDIA' also has a strange coincidence.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on July 24 amidst scenes of uproar with the Opposition demanding a statement by the Prime Minister on the violence in Manipur. The first two days of last week’s Monsoon Session saw a similar ruckus leading to nearly zero functioning of Parliament.