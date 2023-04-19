I LISTEN ONLY TO SHARAD PAWAR SANJAY RAUT AFTER AJIT PAWAR SLAMS HIM

Mumbai A day after Ajit Pawar claimed leaders of other parties were behaving like spokespersons of the Nationalist Congress Party Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said he listens only to NCP chief Sharad Pawar Talking to reporters on Wednesday Raut also demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde be booked for culpable homicide over the death of 14 people due to sunstroke following the Maharashtra Bhushan Award event in KhargharRaut said what can he do if bitter truth hurts anyone a reference to his weekly column Rokthok in his party mouthpiece Saamana in which he claimed Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party would never join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do soSenior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said he would work for his party till he is alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling BJP Ajit Pawar had also slammed Raut without taking the latter s name and said spokespersons of other parties were behaving like NCP s spokespersons The NCP leader had said he would raise this issue whenever there is a party meetingRaut on Wednesday said Sharad Pawar saheb can raise questions on my credibility I listen only to Pawar saheb He said when Shiv Sena split all the key leaders be it Sharad Pawar Ajit Pawar or Nana Patole expressed concern over it BJP has gone on backfoot after his column in Saamana he claimed The Rajya Sabha member asked what wrong had he written in the Marathi dailyAjit dada should say whether attempts are being made to break the opposition parties Did they not break Shiv Sena Are attempts not being made to break the NCP he asked Sharad Pawar saheb is himself saying this Sharad Pawar has written a letter regarding this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Raut claimed If I keep information of all this then what is wrong in it he asked On deaths due to sunstroke following the Kharghar event on Sunday Raut accused Chief Minister Shinde of hiding the figures of fatalities and pressuring the police and administration not to reveal the correct numbers Fourteen people have died and the locals claim that the figure is 20 Raut said The chief minister should be booked for culpable homicide he added