HYDERABAD FRAUDSTERS STEALING MONEY FROM APPLICANTS IN FAKE PASSPORT WEBSITES

Hyderabad: Fraudsters have discovered yet another method to trick people. This time, they have focused on passport websites since they are confusing applicants, who then fall victim to their deceit.

Phishing websites that mimic the official website are purportedly the work of fraudsters. They are using this to steal the applicants' personal information and money. Six websites have been found by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be confusing to applicants.

Snehaja, the Regional Passport Officer said, "Fraudsters are throwing a net by sticking .org, .in, .com at the end of the domain. Complaints are being received that passport appointments and other services are being disguised and they are charging large sums of money. others have received complaints that they have created a fake mobile app.

He further stated that they are providing passport services only on Passport's official website "www.passportindia.gov.in".

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, below are the fake websites which looks more or less similar to the real ones:

www.indiapassport.org, www.online-passportindia.com- If you go to these websites you will be shown multiple online applications including a voter card and will be asked to enter details. This is illegally collecting sensitive information from people applying for passports

www.online-passportindia.com- It claims to provide various services on the official website homepage. But it is fraudulent.

www.passport-india.in - The Passport Authority of India has already issued a warning regarding this website. Interactions with this website are purposeless.

www.passport-seva.in- This fake website is pretending to be a government website with a '.in' domain name