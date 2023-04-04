Guwahati: Assam police on Tuesday arrested a lawyer for allegedly assaulting his wife for the last 15 years for not giving birth to a son in Dibrugarh district. Also, the accused had remarried without divorcing his first wife and currently has two sons from her. The victim's family, alleged that despite lodging police complaint earlier, the accused went scot-free. Thus, they now submitted a video where the accused was seen torturing the victim as evidence along with their complaint.

The arrested accused, identified as Vijendra Maurya, practices in Margherita court. He was married to the victim in 2003. After which, the woman gave birth to a girl. Although the accused did not harass the woman initially, he always demanded a son. Problem rose after doctors told that she would not be able to bear any child due to health problems. Following which, the accused started assaulting the victim, who along with her family claimed to have financially helped him to become a lawyer in the past.

After a few months, the husband married another woman without divorcing the victim. He later had two sons with his second wife. However, he continued assaulting the victim. The victim's family had filed a case against the accused soon after he had remarried. However, the accused reportedly managed to escape the law by utilising his connections. In the meantime, the accused was caught assaulting the victim on mobile and the family approached the police with this evidence. Finally, the accused lawyer was arrested this morning. The police have taken up further investigation.