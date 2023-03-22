Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Police in Agra city raided a house and impounded 242 kg of explosives as well as 421 detonators on Wednesday. The explosives and detonators were stockpiled in the house for illegal stone quarrying purposes.

Acting on specific inputs, Kheragarh police raided Bantu's house and recovered a huge quantity of explosives and detonators. Apart from Bantu, police also arrested two others, Kishan Singh and Prem Singh.

During interrogation, the three arrested accused confessed to the police that explosives were stockpiled in the house for blasting or mining purposes. Explosives are used for illegal mining and blasting of hills in Agra district bordering Rajasthan.

According to police sources, cracks have appeared on the walls of the houses at Kulhra village close to the Rajasthan border due to illegal mining activities. Police grilled the accused before forwarding them to jail.

Speaking to reporters, Officiating in charge of Kheragarh ACP Piyush Kant Rai said, "On the directive of Agra Police Commissionerate, police have been carrying out raids against criminals and outlaws. On Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, the raid was conducted on a house situated at Mirchipura village of the district. Three persons were arrested from the raiding spot. On questioning, the accused confessed to the police the stockpiling of 242 kg explosives and 421 detonators."

Before taking into possession of the seized explosives and detonators, all safety precautions were taken. Fire tenders were stationed on standby mode. The accused told police that the explosives were meant for blasting purposes, the ACP added.