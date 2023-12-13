A Brief Background

The Tata Nexon marked Tata's entry into the rapidly growing sub-4 metre SUV segment when it made its debut in September 2017. The Nexon boasted a modern design, feature-rich interiors, and capable petrol and diesel engine performance.

Initially launched in 4 variants - XE, XM, XT and XZ (both petrol and diesel) - the Nexon range was later expanded to include more trims like XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) and XZA+(O). Currently, the Nexon facelift is offered in 4 broad variants - Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless.



Tata Nexon Key Specifications

Engine: 1.2L turbo-petrol, 1.5L turbo-diesel

Power: 120PS (petrol), 110PS (diesel)

Torque: 170Nm (petrol), 260Nm (diesel)

Transmission: 6-speed MT/AMT (petrol & diesel), 7-speed DCT (petrol)

Mileage: 17-25km/l

Seating Capacity: 5



In terms of dimensions, the Nexon measures 3994mm in length, 1811mm in width and 1606mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2498mm.

Tata Nexon Price

Keen pricing has been fundamental to Nexon's success. Tata has priced it very aggressively, starting from just Rs. 10.99 lakhs for the base Smart (petrol) variant (ex-showroom Delhi). On the other hand, the top-end FearlessPR Plus S DT DCA (petrol) variant maxes out at around Rs. 14.69 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). It makes the Nexon fantastic value-for-money compared to rivals like Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet.

Tata Nexon Features

Tata Motors has packed the Nexon with a host of features to attract buyers. These include:

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Digital instrument cluster

Automatic climate control

LED DRLs

Push button start/stop

Cruise control

Rear AC vents

Harman sound system

Connected car tech

Sunroof (top variants)



On the safety front, six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors come as standard. Higher variants also get additions like rear cameras and electronic stability control.

Style and Design

The Nexon employs Tata's Impact 2.0 design language characterised by sleek headlamps, a pronounced grille and sporty front bumper. Flared wheel arches, raked rear windshield, LED tail lights and dual-tone alloy wheels complete the athletic stance.

Customers can choose from 7 exterior colour options - Foliage Green, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey, Calgary White and Glacier White.

Why Did the Nexon Click with Buyers?

There are several factors that have contributed to the success of the Tata Nexon:

Attractive design: The Nexon's sporty looks and coupe-like silhouette make it stand out from the crowd. This vibrant design theme appeals greatly to young car buyers.



The Nexon's sporty looks and coupe-like silhouette make it stand out from the crowd. This vibrant design theme appeals greatly to young car buyers. Spacious cabin: Despite compact dimensions, the Nexon's interior is quite roomy and can comfortably seat 5 adults. The 350L boot also offers decent cargo room.



Despite compact dimensions, the Nexon's interior is quite roomy and can comfortably seat 5 adults. The 350L boot also offers decent cargo room. Feature-loaded: From a touchscreen to auto headlamps, the Nexon carries an extensive features list that covers all the basics and offers premium comfort.



From a touchscreen to auto headlamps, the Nexon carries an extensive features list that covers all the basics and offers premium comfort. Safety: The strong safety suite, including six airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors have been a big draw. The 5-star GNCAP safety rating has also built confidence.



The strong safety suite, including six airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors have been a big draw. The 5-star GNCAP safety rating has also built confidence. Powerful engines: Both the 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel engines deliver spirited performance along with good mileage. The addition of automatic options have widened the appeal.



Both the 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel engines deliver spirited performance along with good mileage. The addition of automatic options have widened the appeal. Competitive pricing: Keen pricing across variants has made the Nexon fantastic value for money. With prices between Rs. 8-15 lakhs, it undercuts most rivals.



Tata's improving brand image: The brand's focus on improved quality and after-sales service has helped attract buyers.





The Road to the Top

The Tata Nexon got off to a modest start in 2017, selling around 1,200 units a month initially. But with more variants launched, growing awareness and positive word-of-mouth, sales steadily picked up pace.

2018 saw monthly sales cross the 3,000 mark, while 2019 witnessed Nexon breach the 4,000 sales milestone. By early 2020, the Nexon had broken into the top 5 best-selling SUVs.

By late 2021, Nexon sales had topped the 8,000/month mark, vying for segment leadership.

Finally, in September 2023, the Tata Nexon climbed its way to the number 1 SUV position with its facelift - a remarkable achievement! Currently, it has a waiting period of six weeks! From an underdog to the leader of the pack - the Nexon has come a long way in just 5 years.

The Bottom Line

Going by current trends, the Tata Nexon seems poised to dominate the compact SUV segment in the months to come. For starters, the new Nexon EV will provide fresh impetus.

Rivals like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza remain a constant threat. Maintaining quality standards, adding new features and keeping the Nexon line-up fresh will be crucial.