Hyderabad: Union Minister of Earth Sciences and MP from Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accused the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting Manipur and held the PM responsible for the 'slipshod handling' of security in the northeastern state saying Gandhi's party must look back in the history and can't get away from washing all sins it did in the past.

"'How can Congress deny its role in fueling militancy in Northeast? The Congress had not only insulted North East people but also neglected the region which resulted in the formation of large numbers of militant organisations. The present problem in Manipur is the result of the long Congress misrule," Rijiju said in the House.

On Tuesday too Rijiju attacked Congress for the mess in Manipur. He pointed out that Northeast got two cabinet ministers and five state ministers under BJP rule. The BJP government has prioritised equal representation of all groups from the Northeast, he added.

"Don't think that the trigger in Manipur has surfaced now. Earlier, under Okram Ibobi-led Congress government rule, the state witnessed bigger trouble than this. The simmering tension came out now but the tension was allowed to grow under Congress rule. In the past nine years, 8000 members of militant groups surrendered in the Northeast under BJP rule," Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha.

Rijiju pointed out that AFSPA was relaxed in 90 per cent of areas and the changing scenario is the best example of improved law and order in the Northeast. There is no AFSPA in Assam, Tripura and Sikkim.

"What is the use of misleading the people of the Northeast by using high-sounding words in the Parliament? Remember Congress MPs, you can't befool the people of the Northeast as people of the region are now experiencing better governance under the BJP government at the Centre," Rijiju said.