Astrological predictions for March 25, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You will rediscover your lost union or someone special. A positive turning point like this may add to your happiness. It's a power-packed day for vitality and vigour will be at their best. However, you may not be satisfied with your current speed, progress, or accomplishment at work. You tend to be more creative than usual and want to bring more initiatives to excel in a fast-paced environment. In terms of health, you’re in for an average day.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. You are likely to get into arguments today. You should avoid any open confrontation. Legal disputes may bother you as well. Try your hand at meditation or resort to the music of your preference to relax and unwind. It is best if you delay the start of any important activity today. You may realise that it’s necessary to have stability and security at least in the case of finances. Health-wise, your day will be average.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You are in the mood to build sizzling chemistry with your sweetheart. You are advised to avoid sharing any professional matters with your beloved. You will feel satisfied discussing your preferred topics with them. Work-wise, you are likely to feel energetic today. You may even be praised for focusing your energy and attention on the tasks at hand. Discussion with superiors is on the cards. You are likely to inspire your teammates and people at the workplace.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Things may not go right in your relationship. Differences in opinions or mindsets may broaden the communication gap. Therefore, you need to stay cautious and avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with your partner. You will receive applause for your efforts while at work. This will make you more than happy. You will feel great thinking that your colleagues depend on you. You will love to take on more responsibilities. In terms of health, you may suffer from minor injuries.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You may decide to spend the evening in a peaceful area. Relaxing in the company of your darling in a quiet corner will be a blissful digression. A harmonious evening will bring both of you closer to each other. The amazing ingenuity you display while handling tasks in the office will be appreciated by your seniors. You seem to be very apt and direct when it comes to managing tasks. However, you have to consider the pros and cons while making decisions.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You will be rewarded today for all the good work done earlier. You will prefer to manage things in your own way, rather than taking orders from others. However, you are advised not to throw your weight around, but to stay calm and composed. You tend to be more imaginative while wooing your beloved. You may like to invest time and energy in creative projects. Today is not so auspicious for money matters.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. This is a good day to interact with knowledgeable people to figure out what's good for your health. You can also ask for a doctor's advice, you will be guided properly. You may spend money to maintain your public image. However, it’s a rather average day for financial success, so avoid taking big risks today. Those involved in technical jobs are likely to be extremely busy today. Productivity will be good at the end of the day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Today, there are chances that you would be disturbed by a continuous flow of negative thoughts in your mind. Try to divert your mind and look for positive people or friends who would cheer you up. Understanding needy people and living up to their expectations would bring some respite to your disrupted mind. You will find that the number of hours in the day is not enough for you to accomplish the tasks you've decided to complete.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You will find yourself rubbing shoulders will Lady Luck today. Sharpen your multitasking skills as you will keep busy and have only occasional moments of respite. This fantastic day will be filled to the brim with positivity and exuberance. Ideally, you should utilise your energy in outdoor activities. The amazing creative energy you possess today will urge you to hone your professional skills. Your enthusiasm to shoulder more will only increase pressure at work.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Your beloved may worry about the future. However, you may indulge in a joint decision-making session to root out any differences in opinions. Make sure you stay open-minded while making wise purchases like buying a house or a vehicle. Careerwise learn to work on your daily activities and leave the handling of important meetings to your teammates. Confidence may aid in ensuring the smooth functioning of projects. As you emphasize quality over quantity you may be in no hurry to speed up with assignments.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Taking your beloved for granted may not just be the right way to go about things. Learn to express yourself. Singles may get an opportunity to meet the love of their life. Expenses may soar as there may be short-distance trips. You may not be in an enviable monetary position so think about enhancing cash inflows. Professionally it may be an ideal day for communication as you may interact with service providers. Get into a healthy discussion in case of dissatisfaction to clarify doubts and resolve matters.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You will be generous enough to donate money or do some charity. If someone close to you approaches you for money, you won’t disappoint them. Your financial planning may not be good but you would be good at spending. Gaining perfection will be your target today. You may discover the missing elements in the tasks you have recently accomplished. Even the amazing support from your colleagues will fail to reassure you.