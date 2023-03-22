Astrological predictions for March 22, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You may be hurt by your partner’s harsh words. However, you may get over it due to your high emotional stability. Sweet romantic words may break barriers as you may spend some pleasurable moments. In finance, a bleak outlook may lower your spirits. You may need to strive harder to get over the feeling of being gripped into a situation. On the professional front, you may plan and schedule your daily activities. However, you may need to complete your pending assignments before taking up new ones.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. With the positive influence of planets, you may enjoy a better understanding of your partner. You may want to sacrifice and adopt a compromising attitude to keep the flame burning. Financially it may be an excellent phase especially for businessmen who may have multiple deals coming their way. On the career front, you may need to make compromises to achieve desired results. However, with support from peers, you may ensure smooth progress in some important projects.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. You will turn jovial with your better half. You may also start having funny conversations with them. It will eventually pave the way for a sweeter evening. Confusions regarding career path and career progress are most likely. You will not be in a mood to step out of the comfort zone to earn more money. Health and mood both will be good so you will be able to give good output at work.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. The evening will be spent with your spouse and you will make it a point to entertain him/her thoroughly. Rather than following your mind, you should just follow your heart today. Decisions taken instinctively will leave a positive impact on your finances. You are all set to break new grounds and it is likely that you will be guided by your instincts. Today you bear the approach of an artist who is less practical and more creative.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. The day is not going to be a very favourable one on the financial front. If possible, avoid investing money today, as you are unlikely to earn money through them. You may prefer to remain in the background, even after a cheerful time with your colleagues. You will come across many opportunities to learn some new techniques and foresight. You may even join workshops or seminars. Professionally, you will work on your weak points.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Domestic responsibilities will worry you today. You will be able to make good money through your professional circle. Your partner will also contribute to your financial progress. You need to trust your partner more. The workload in office will keep you engaged throughout the day. However, today you will succeed in keeping professional and personal lives separate and not let the domestic worries hamper your work. You may have to agree with the views of people you meet.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You will get the much-awaited free time you wanted to spend with your family. You will be able to balance your personal and professional life. On the down side, the day is not looking so good for financial planning or financial progress. Your expenses are going to increase. You will spend money behind day to day needs, travel and health issues. However, it is a perfect day for those involved in technical work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Your possessiveness in love is encouraged as long as it is liked by your sweetheart. Today is a good day to invest money keeping in mind the future security of your family, such as setting aside a good chunk of reserves for the higher education of your children. You may wish to implement new ideas in the workplace. This is the best opportunity to start off new projects as anything begun today will progress rapidly.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Your evening will be spent making your life partner happy. You will feel like buying a new house or a car, and you may go ahead as the planets are favouring you on the financial front. This is a good day for monetary matters. You need your space to achieve the best results. You hate interruption when you are concentrating on work. However, today, in the office, your mind may be occupied by domestic responsibilities you have to fulfill.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Your evening will be reserved for some serious talks with your companion about the level of commitment in your personal life. If any of your relatives need money, you are advised not to hesitate in lending it to them as the planets suggest that they will return it in time. Giving your completed project one last look will not be harmful. In fact, you may find some minor mistakes and rectify them. This may even help you in deciding future plans.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. It’s going to be one of the most memorable romantic nights. Adjustments will be the key to ensuring a happy love life. You are advised to have regard for the concerns of others, especially in matters of finances, and lend a helping hand whenever possible. This will help fetch you a lot of goodwill and blessings. You like things to go according to your plan. However, today you may have to compromise on a few things.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Pisces today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. On the relationship front, your partner will be very understanding and kind. You will be supportive and want to keep your beloved happy. A romantic relationship is on the cards. You need to capitalize on your vast talent in the financial arena. Try to understand the market and see where you can put your talent to best use. You do possess the ability to earn more. Your attitude will undergo a change today.