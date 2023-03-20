Astrological predictions for March 20, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You may pamper your partner as you are likely to share some interesting moments with each other. Spending quality time may ensure a long-lasting relationship. Financially you may see an increase in your income. You may be well placed monetarily as financial troubles may be a subject of the past. On the professional front, you may be in a mood to guide as well as accept advice from others. However, your prime concern may only be to accumulate profits.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You may discuss professional matters with your loved one. A soothing massage may help to get over stress and anxiety. In careers, you may focus on income sources. This may enable you to rely less on others and more on yourself in terms of money. Professionally you may interact with a number of people. Excessive use of digital platforms may ensure a fast, up-to-date and easy way of communication. Although, you may hardly find time to refresh yourself.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Personal life may seem good unless you get indecisive about your partner’s attitude. You may share domestic responsibilities as well as manage emotional stress with the support of your loved one. Taking judicious decisions related to finance may help you to reap your excellent future rewards. Make sure you clear misunderstandings with colleagues and seniors. Keep annoyance at bay and learn to control your temper while conducting meetings with clients.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. It may be a romantic period as you may feel like showering all your love upon your sweetheart. A loving and amicable approach may draw your loved one closer to you. This may pave the way to a smooth relationship. It may be an auspicious day on the financial front. However, you may fall short of funds while shopping. Better not expect from friends or relatives. Keep away from negative thoughts or words as they may be misunderstandings despite your intentions being clear.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Emotions may rule the day as you may crave to be in the company of your beloved one. You may wish to woo them through your romantic ideas. There may be a proposal to start a partnership deal which you may not be keen about. So just sit back and stop worrying about the money. A perfect day to sharpen your skills at the workplace. Refrain from taking unnecessary risks and concentrate on using your potential on the most important project.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Your suspicious nature may dishearten your sweetheart so learn to get flexible and pay heed to their likes and dislikes. Despite being organized there may be times when you may get rigid in changing your financial plans. Refrain from this practice and rework your funds. Diligence may earn you praise at the workplace. However, you may note down some technological codes to work on effective strategies and a simpler workstyle to finish off tasks quickly.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Love life may be full of pleasure and adventure as you may have a wonderful time with your loved one. This may keep warmth in the relationship. A perfect day for those who believe in financial planning for a safe and secure retirement life. It may be time to work it out practically. You may finish pending tasks. Maintaining good relations with colleagues may help to perform better. Financial and investment decisions may be sorted with the help of an advisor.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. You may enjoy a romantic evening with your loved one. Adapting to a partner’s changed attitude may pave the way for a long-lasting union. Mid-term investments may bring beneficial results. In case of lack of funds take a loan or borrow from sources as it may be the right time to invest. Efforts at the workplace may move in the right direction as you may be appreciated by seniors. Your colleagues may be surprised by your politeness and generosity. So make sure you maintain your work standards.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. The luck factor may work for you in love and relationships. You may come up with romantic ideas to please your sweetheart. This may make it easy for you to reciprocate your feelings. Short-distance trips may bring gains. You may benefit through work coming from siblings and colleagues. A never-ending spirit may draw you closer to your goals on the work front. You may be applauded by your seniors for a well-executed project. A cheerful nature may help you to shoulder more responsibilities in future.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You may get the support of your loved one. A truthful and honest nature may flood you with love and care. You may achieve emotional stability today. Finances may see positive developments. You may need to tackle money matters well. Professionally you may have to handle multi tasks singlehandedly to meet self-determined deadlines. Refrain from entering into new ventures. Focus on quality and effectiveness and try to rectify errors immediately.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Emotional words may melt the heart of your sweetheart. A pleasant and harmonious relationship may keep you happy. You may gradually see the bond growing stronger. Unexpected expenses may compel you to work on your income and expenses. Organizational planning may consume most of your time at the workplace. Therefore you may need to work systematically and professionally as your seniors may have expectations from you. Your maturity may be tested as you may feel pressured to give your best.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Aquarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Personal relationships may face a minor variance of thoughts. Therefore, it may be advisable to keep communication alive even during the busiest hours. Remember adjustment is the key to happiness. You may visit a place of your choice to relax. There may be less scope for enhancing earnings. Although, spending may give you internal joy. Your strong determination may help you get over all your professional problems. Thus, you are likely to feel attached to your profession when you may receive appreciation from colleagues.