Astrological predictions for April 5, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. So what if plans that you had earlier made have not materialised. You will make a reassessment today, and by mid-day, you will sort out a lot of things which will boost your confidence. Such is life, and you have to keep on trying until you succeed. Romance is in the air and your adventurous spirit will boost the confidence of your sweetheart. You are likely to have a practical approach towards money matters during the first half.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. It is about time that you stopped running from your problems and stood up and faced them. Your loved ones will bask in your material generosity today. You will be magnanimous with the wallet to impress members of the opposite gender. Don't forget that time is also money! Matters related to the heart may have to be treated with a practical perspective. That is the need of the hour. There will be a strong desire to maintain health today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. The idea of being with your family will keep you motivated throughout the day. In business, your inquisitive approach will do you a lot of good. In fact, you will have the proverbial Midas touch, whichever venture you put your hands on will turn into a glittering success. You are going to have a good time in a romantic relationship today. On the whole, your logical and practical self will both help you get through the day.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You are advised to peruse thoughtfully before signing any document. As it is a day of financial loss, handle middlemen and agents deftly. New tempting offers are seen on the job front. So you may accept a new job. You may be mentally busy with various calculations today. You won’t however be spending a huge sum on anything. You will realise that spending money is not going to help enrich.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You will be bothered by health-related issues. Your diet will be a major cause of worry. On the bright side, you will have opportunities to progress in your professional life. You need to make the most of this favourable period and seize all the opportunities that present themselves to you. Today you are most likely to add some more money to your account by using your intellect, logical brains and analytical ability.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Domestic responsibilities will rule the roost today. Subordinates will offer the best of their support to you. However, remember that the value of what you seek will exact the maximum efforts on your part. Be wary of people. You need to be prepared for a positive change, since your partner may not be ready to accept the boring things in life. You are likely to remain very active throughout the day.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. There are indications that today, you may want to take a break from your humdrum routine in order to recharge your batteries. It is an essential change that we all need from time to time. Finances may improve sometime later in the day. You will be on cloud nine today as your charm, style, and charisma will help you recreate the magic of love.There may be sudden and unexpected expenses.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Flaunt your sunny side up as the day begins on a cheerful note. You will enjoy cordial relations with the people around you. Overall, the day seems to be good. You spend quality time with your beloved. You will also have to deal with people and situations not favoring you. Rather than trusting your own instincts in case of finances, you will be trusting other people’s advice. These advice are likely to be very useful.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You are on a high today, professionally and personally. You have a good convincing power, and you will be using it to the optimum level. Seek the advice of experienced and seniors for better implementation of ideas on the professional front. You like to continue a peaceful relationship but disagreement with your partner may keep you tensed. There may be many things to address today. Your efforts will give you results, provided you remain calm.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. A couple of fascinating developments on the family front will fill the air with excitement, and will keep you pleasantly occupied throughout the day. Your outstanding efforts at work will be rewarded adequately, but you will need to be extra careful while executing plans. During the second half of the day, with the heap of files on your desk getting accumulated, you are likely to remain busier and very stressed.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You will play the role of a peacemaker today. You will create a harmonious environment by solving problems of everyone, including yours, with tact and diplomacy. Embrace any career opportunity coming your way, because it may turn out to be one of the most advantageous decisions you have ever made. The day doesn’t look good for financial matters. You will be worried about ancestral property. If a legal case related to the same is going on, it might get stretched further.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You will need broad shoulders to deal with the added responsibilities which will be heaped on your plate today. And while the work will be draining, the satisfaction of a job well done will more than ease your stress. In personal relationships, the day should be about avoiding criticising. You may not face big problems provided you avoid criticising the ones you love the most. This is important if you want to avoid problems and make the situation easier.