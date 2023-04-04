Astrological predictions for April 4, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. A good time for love as you are likely to express your thoughts and turn it into action. Romance may be perfectly balanced as shared values and responsibilities may make your beloved feel satisfied. Don’t get overconfident with stock market deals as you may end up losing money. Refrain from impulsiveness lest you may get entangled into debts. Domestic issues may divert you from your professional responsibilities. You may need to flourish in complex technical work besides creative tasks.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Be careful with your words while interacting with your partner. Loyalty, affection, and commitment may win you the support of your beloved. On the financial front, there may be slim chances of recovery of pending dues. Although you may gradually make some financial gains as the day progresses. Professionally you may need to stay ultra-cool as there may be an excessive workload. Things may improve in the second half of the day. Keep constraints as seniors may get more demanding.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Be generous while complimenting your sweetheart. Spending quality time with your partner may build a good understanding between the two of you. You may get calculative with your finances. Attempt to earn an extra penny may get successful as you may convert your plans into actions. Excellent verbal and written skills may be put to optimum use throughout the day. Networking and relationship building with clients may prevail during the day. You may attend meetings, seminars, and workshops today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Attention and care may draw your beloved towards you. They may not only help you in domestic chores but also handle matters with diplomatic ease. Practicality in money matters may help. Your financial targets may be realistic. On the work front, you may be selected by seniors to complete some assigned tasks for the day. A good time to showcase your talents and you may get bent on completing all unfinished tasks to get desired results.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Refrain from hurting your beloved while taking crucial decisions at the home front. However, sharing responsibilities may eventually help to handle tasks in a better way. You may not spend money on the day. Although, with good cash, inflows may feel satisfied. At the professional front, low energies may make the first part of the day dull. You may gain speed as the day progresses. Teamwork may get good results. As the day ends you may be surprised by your success.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Planetary influences suggest you may not give equal importance to love as your professional life. Thus, it may get necessary to take steps to revive the spark in your relationship. In money matters, you may get less calculative and more impulsive in the first half of the day. Expenses may soar so make sure you play within your budget. You may have a brilliant start at the professional front but falter as the day progresses. Learn to keep patience and focus on perfection and consistency.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. An enjoyable smooth ride in your relationship may certainly make your day. You may think, feel, and do good for your beloved which may strengthen your love bond. Working professionals may receive a hint that their salary may be augmented. Investment in a joint venture with a friend may need to be reassessed. Accuracy, energy, and intelligence at work may earn you appreciation from seniors and colleagues. You may certainly look for some long-term commitment to your concern.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Your loved one may feel ignored which may create discord in the future. Take precautionary measures as there may be chances of a difference in opinions. You may not waste your efforts behind unproductive activities. However, you may be on the search to explore more opportunities to enhance finances. Energies may be at the peak as you may maintain pace in your professional life. You may need to take an initiative if something does not materialize or goes wrong.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. An ideal time to rejuvenate love and commitment. Maturity may eventually build which may pave the way to a long-term relationship. Monetarily there may be an inclination to expand your network to help earn good profits in the future. You may propel to establish contacts living in distant places or overseas. Today there may arise a need to get to the roots of certain systems and mechanisms at work. Despite difficulties and pressure, you are likely to get through with complex situations.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Your beloved may feel ignored. Expensive gifts may not work as much your commitment towards them may. You may be appreciated for a loving and caring nature. Avoid financial transactions with close relatives or friends. Get more practical in money matters as stars may not favor you. Professionally it may be the right day to dispel hazy clouds of confusion. Work on minute details and be patient as hard work may pay off in the latter part of the day.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Give the love and attention your beloved deserves. Taking them to a peaceful surrounding and discussing issues may benefit the relationship. Spending time with near and dear ones may bring happiness. In the second half of the day, you may plan to open a joint account with your business or a life partner. Current planetary alignment may demand extra efforts from you. Sudden and high expectations from seniors may bring up stressful conditions at the workplace.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Leo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. A day to relax and seek comfort in the arms of your beloved. You may want to spend the evening learning something great or occupying yourself in some creative work. There may be a strong desire to travel and live comfortably but make sure you refrain from borrowing money for unwanted luxuries. Tremendous pressure may mount as you may get nervous while working on technical issues. However, the latter part of the day may ease your problems.